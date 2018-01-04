ATLANTA -- An Atlanta Police Department official says the agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the city for Monday's college football title game.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a Thursday statement to ESPN that "we're aware of his visit" and are working with the agency charged with protecting the president.

Campos said any further comment would have to come from the Secret Service.

Atlanta's police said the city's mayor and police chief, and representatives from the FBI and other state and federal agencies, will be at a 1 p.m. Thursday news briefing on emergency plans regarding the game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

The White House has not made any official announcement on Trump's plans.