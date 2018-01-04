NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Longtime Yale football coach Carmen "Carm" Cozza has died at 87.

The university said he died Thursday.

Cozza led Yale to a share of 10 Ivy League titles during 32 years as coach. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

He coached the Bulldogs from 1965 to 1996. He had a career record of 179-119-5, including an undefeated 1968 season that ended in a famous 29-29 tie with Harvard. Between 1974 and 1981, Cozza's teams won seven of eight Ivy crowns.

Cozza was born in Parma, Ohio, and played football and baseball at Miami of Ohio before a minor league baseball career with affiliates of the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox.

Cozza began coaching with Miami's freshman football team in 1956 and was promoted to the varsity staff in 1961. He was hired as Yale's backfield coach in 1963 and became head coach two years later.