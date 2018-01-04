Alex Grinch, who has helped to elevate Washington State's defense the past three years as the Cougars' defensive coordinator, has agreed to join Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State, sources told ESPN.

Alex Grinch will leave Washington State and join Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State. James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Grinch, 37, will fill the 10th assistant's position and be co-defensive coordinator on the Buckeyes' staff. He's originally from Grove City, Ohio, and played his college football at Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. Moving back to Ohio gets Grinch and his wife closer to their families.

Under Grinch's guidance, Washington State finished 74th or better nationally in scoring defense all three seasons. The Cougars were 56th this season. In the three seasons prior to his arrival, Washington State never finished better than 97th nationally and was 117th in scoring defense the year before he came.

The Cougars also ranked fourth nationally in third-down defense this season and have forced 75 turnovers during the past three seasons compared to 59 over the three seasons before Grinch joined Mike Leach in Pullman.

A two-time Broyles Award nominee as the top assistant coach in college football, Grinch was the safeties coach at Missouri for three seasons prior to joining the staff at Washington State.