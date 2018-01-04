The College Football Live crew reacts to defensive coordinator Mike Elko's decision to leave Notre Dame after one season for Texas A&M and the impact he can make for the Aggies. (2:05)

Texas A&M has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko for the same position.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly confirmed Elko's departure in a Thursday post on Twitter, thanking him for his work during the 2017 season. The Aggies later released a statement to announce the move.

TexAgs.com first reported Elko's move to Texas A&M, which had tried to lure LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda before he agreed to a four-year, $10 million contract to remain in Baton Rouge.

Elko, who will work for new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, will receive a multiyear contract and is expected to earn approximately $2 million annually, a source told ESPN's Chris Low.

"I am excited to bring one of the top defensive minds in the nation onto our staff here at Texas A&M," Fisher said in a statement. "No matter where Mike has worked, he has consistently produced defenses that have been among the nation's best."

Kelly had told IrishIllustrated.com on Dec. 26 that Elko would remain with Notre Dame in 2018, but he added of top defensive coordinators, "The money is crazy and the length of contracts that are being thrown at you."

Elko upgraded the Notre Dame defense in his lone season on staff, as the Irish increased their turnover and sack totals and improved their record from 4-8 to 10-3. He previously served as Wake Forest's defensive coordinator and held coordinator posts at Bowling Green and Hofstra.