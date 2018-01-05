        <
        >

          Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett moving from Michigan State to Florida State

          11:08 AM ET
          • Daniel Murphy

          Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett is leaving Michigan State for the same position at Florida State, a source confirmed Friday morning.

          Barnett is leaving his alma mater after 11 seasons as an assistant for the Spartans' defense. He has been a member of Mark Dantonio's coaching staff since 2004, when he was hired at Cincinnati. His new job was first reported by Bruce Feldman.

          Barnett took over as co-defensive coordinator at Michigan State in 2015. This fall he helped turn a starting lineup filled with underclassmen into the No. 7-ranked total defense at the FBS level, allowing 297.6 yards per game. Barnett coached defensive backs along with his coordinator responsibilities. He has helped coach a secondary that has often ranked among the nation's best during his tenure in East Lansing.

          Barnett was part of a core group of Dantonio assistants that had been with him for the entirety of the head coach's time at Michigan State.

