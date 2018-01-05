Georgia out to prove the sleeping giant is finally awake

Chris Fowler asks how much the Bulldogs have left in the tank heading into their College Football Playoff Championship matchup against Alabama. (1:53)

In a slowly emptying Rose Bowl, with red and black confetti covering much of the turf and the echoes of a grand celebration still ringing in the air, Terrell Davis struggled to understand why the previous four hours had felt so consequential and yet so foreign to his alma mater.

Only a few minutes before, Sony Michel had raced around the left end in front of the Georgia sideline and scored on a 27-yard touchdown run that touched off a euphoric eruption on the field and in the stands. The players excitedly dogpiled in a corner of the end zone, and fans in those familiar "G" hats and Rose Bowl-issued polo shirts stormed the field, while others, like Davis, stood off to the side in wonderment amid the chaos.

It was something of a sweet release for a venerable program that has had many more traditions, legends and self-regard than championship moments.

"This is a huge step for us," said Davis, who played at Georgia without much distinction from 1992 to '94 before going on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

"It's like, 'Why not us?' We should always be in the conversation when it comes to national titles and playing on the big stage."

The Bulldogs' 54-48 come-from-behind, double-overtime victory over Oklahoma -- the first Rose Bowl to exceed four quarters in the game's 104-year history -- in the playoff semifinal is destined for storybook status, a magical prelude to the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T against Alabama on Monday night. It will take its place alongside the 1981 Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs' 20-point rally against Georgia Tech in 1978, Lindsay Scott's season-saving crossing route for a touchdown against Florida in 1980 and almost everything Herschel Walker ever did in program lore.

But for many, the Rose Bowl win also marked the Bulldogs' ascension to what they feel is their rightful place among modern-day blue bloods such as Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and, yes, Alabama.

"I think there have been people for a long time that have recognized that Georgia was this sleeping giant," said Vic Sullivan, a former president of the alumni association and one of the program's biggest boosters. "There's no reason we're not doing as well as anybody."

Georgia has so infrequently been a contender since its last national title 37 years ago, with the notable exception of Mark Richt's first half-decade in Athens, that its string of futility makes little sense. Consider Georgia's many advantages: unchallenged flagship status in a state that worships football; proximity to some of the nation's most coveted recruits; a respectable academic reputation and picturesque but lively college town as its campus setting; and financial resources and fan support that place the school in the wealthiest neighborhood in college football.

Yet among the 13 winningest major college football programs of all time, Georgia has gone the longest without a national championship. That's a data point made even more frustrating by the recent run of championships by SEC schools and domination by next-door neighbor and all-too-familiar roadblock Alabama. Heck, even Georgia Tech claimed a share of a national title in 1990.

"All of us have been looking around and thinking, 'Man, it'd be nice to get to that next level,'" said John Lastinger, who was Georgia's starting quarterback in 1982-83. "There's been a lot of frustration."

Lastinger was one of the tens of thousands of Georgia fans who made the trip to California, a show of support that at times made the Rose Bowl feel as if it had suddenly grown hedges around the field. But they came for more than the novelty of their Bulldogs playing in the sun-splashed setting of the game known as the Granddaddy of Them All for the first time in 75 years.

Indeed, they also came hoping for memories to pair with those from that New Year's Day 1981 evening in New Orleans when Georgia beat Notre Dame 17-10 for its first national championship since World War II.

Last Monday's rally from an early 17-point deficit was the closest many of them have come to that feeling in quite some time.

"For me, as you've gotten older and I guess you realize how hard it is to get there, I was almost in tears," said Lastinger, who was a redshirt freshman quarterback on the 1980 title team. "It was an emotional moment to see that."

It has now been almost two generations since freshman running back Herschel Walker almost single-handedly bullied Georgia into the national consciousness.

Herschel Walker stands front and center among Georgia legends and led the Bulldogs to their last title. Getty Images

It started in his freshman debut in 1980 with an unforgettable throttling of Tennessee star safety Bill Bates and ended with a loss to Penn State on New Year's Day 1983 that denied Georgia a national title. Lastinger and his teammates mounted one last title run in the '83 season, after Walker went pro, going 10-1-1 and beating Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

But for so long, and pretty much ever since, Georgia has measured its good times against that brief run of dominance that was aided by having one of the few true superheroes of fall Saturdays. No one, or nothing, could ever really come close to replicating what Walker managed to do in those three years.

"It was the whole country that became fascinated with this kid," Sullivan said. "For Georgia, it was an amazing period of time. He was all Georgia had."

After that, Georgia was only rarely able to stake its claim as a nationally relevant program.

At various times over the next couple of decades, Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer, Nick Saban and even Phil Fulmer stood in the way of the floundering Bulldogs. Only twice in the next 18 seasons, 1984 to 2001, were they able to win more than nine games.

Richt came the closest to challenging that hallowed group of rival coaches, winning a conference title in his second year, 2002 -- the first for Georgia in 20 years. He did it again in 2005. But it would be his last SEC championship.

"Before Coach Richt got there, we were a good football program but we weren't great," said David Greene, who started at quarterback at Georgia from 2001 to '04 and finished his career as the winningest quarterback in NCAA Division I history with 42 wins. "He had a good run. But the difference in where Georgia was and where it is now, it's hard to put your finger on it."

Max Jean-Gilles, one of Richt's first major recruits in 2002 as an offensive lineman from Miami, said Georgia had elite talent even then but lacked the institutional conviction that it could make the plays needed to win its most important games.

"We had all the pieces," said Jean-Gilles, who went on to play six seasons in the NFL. "We just never made the big play in the fourth quarter."

It could also be that anyone or any program might come up looking inadequate measured against Saban, who has led Alabama to its third straight title game and is on the precipice of his fifth national title since 2009 and his sixth overall.

"Winning 10 football games and being a great representative normally in the old days would keep your job," said Vince Dooley, the winningest coach in Georgia history, who, as athletic director, hired Richt in 2001. "But not with the comparison to Alabama."

A feeling that Georgia had again plateaued led to Richt's ouster in 2015 -- even after a 10-win season -- and the hiring of Kirby Smart, one of Saban's longest-serving assistants and an All-SEC defensive back at Georgia in the late '90s.

In and around Athens, Smart has already inspired comparisons -- perhaps overly optimistic ones -- with Saban.

Working in his favor are the same sourpuss countenance, the same tight-lipped performances in front of microphones, the same background in defensive playcalling and the same relentless recruiting efforts that have Georgia at No. 1 in the ESPN 2018 class rankings.

"The No. 1 thing a coach looks at is: What's the five-hour radius?" Smart said last week. "How many players are playing in the NFL or playing major college football in that radius? Georgia is one of the top programs in the country in proximity to good [high school] programs."

He has become, in many ways, a virtual Herschel on the sideline in the minds of many Bulldogs fans.

"I'd have to say one of the greatest coaches ever at Georgia. And his future is ahead of him," said Loran Smith, a member of the Georgia athletics staff for nearly 60 years.

Said Greene: "I think Kirby was able to take the blueprint from Alabama and bring it to Georgia."

On Monday night in Atlanta (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App), only about 70 miles from its campus, Georgia will see whether those idealistic analyses measure up to its tormentor of the present and those sweet sepia-toned memories of its past.