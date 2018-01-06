LSU has officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

In a statement released Friday, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said: "I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best. We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU."

Canada served in his job for only one season. He was the nation's highest-paid offensive coordinator, earning $1.5 million with two years remaining on his contract. Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

Before arriving to Baton Rouge, he was the offensive coordinator for one season at Pitt and previously worked at NC State, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Indiana and Butler.

LSU finished the season 9-4, culminating with a 21-17 loss to No. 14 Notre Dame at the Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's.

Sources had previously told ESPN that tight ends coach Steve Ensminger is a strong candidate to replace Canada. Ensminger served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for then-interim coach Orgeron after the school fired coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron in late September 2016.

"We will identify a coach with a wealth of experience who is totally committed to the vision of the program and has the drive to do whatever it takes to see it through," Orgeron said.