          Jarrett Stidham decides to return to Auburn next season

          9:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham has opted to return to school next season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

          Stidham announced his decision on Twitter on Friday.

          Stidham, a third-year sophomore, sat out last season after leaving Baylor.

          Stidham passed for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns against 6 interceptions last season.

