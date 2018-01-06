Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham has opted to return to school next season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

Stidham announced his decision on Twitter on Friday.

Made the decision to stay at Auburn. We have unfinished business and I'm excited for what the 2018 season holds! War Eagle, Auburn Family! pic.twitter.com/JVrpqPl8De — Jarrett Stidham (@Jarrett_Stidham) January 6, 2018

Stidham, a third-year sophomore, sat out last season after leaving Baylor.

Stidham passed for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns against 6 interceptions last season.