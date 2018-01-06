Georgia coach Kirby Smart explains that the rest of the SEC has gotten much better and teams are catching up with Alabama, making the Crimson Tide beatable. (1:12)

ATLANTA -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart rejected the notion that the SEC was a top-heavy league this season.

The main reason, he said, might be that Alabama isn't the Alabama that everyone has grown accustomed to.

"I honestly feel that the league is more equal than ever," Smart said. "That's mainly because maybe Alabama's not as unbeatable as they've been."

On Monday, Georgia plays Alabama in an all-SEC CFP National Championship presented by AT&T.

"The rigors of the entire conference prepared these teams to compete on this stage," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "I think you're going to have people make those comments, and yeah there were lopsided scores, but there were close games too.

"The conversation at SEC media days [in July] was that we were a one-team league. Well, we have two teams in the national championship."

Smart, who served as Nick Saban's defensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008-15 prior to taking over at Georgia, pointed to the Crimson Tide's close games this season.

Alabama lost to Auburn on the final game of the regular season and made the playoff despite not winning the conference.

"You look at their margin of victory versus Texas A&M and Mississippi State," Smart said. "The league is closer to equal."

Five SEC teams made the committee's final rankings, with three (Georgia, Alabama, Auburn) coming in the top 10.

"I don't see it as three great teams and everyone else," Smart said.

Saban said he thought it was a good year in the SEC from top to bottom, but there may have been years where there were more teams that were stronger.

"I guess any league would be criticized for being top-heavy when the top two teams are in the championship game," he said.

ESPN's Heather Dinich contributed to this report.