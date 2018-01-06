Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick says he's good to go for the Georgia game after missing practice earlier this week. (1:07)

ATLANTA -- Alabama All-American safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he was taken to the hospital Tuesday, a day after he injured one of his kidneys in the Crimson Tide's 24-6 victory over Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Fitzpatrick said the injury will not affect him in Monday night's game against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I've got two healthy kidneys," Fitzpatrick said.

The Crimson Tide will be without offensive lineman Lester Cotton for Monday's game. He won't play due to a sprained knee injury sustained against Clemson, coach Nick Saban said Saturday.

"It's a huge blow whenever you lose one of your starters," running back Damien Harris said. "Just gotta have that next-man-up mentality. We've had to deal that all year. We've had a lot of injuries, a lot of adversity. I think it's good for us to have that mentality. Guys are going to have to step up just like they have all year."

J.C. Hassenauer will replace Cotton on Monday.

Fitzpatrick said he was injured when someone fell on his back while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. He acknowledged he played the rest of the game in pain.

He was held out of practice earlier in the week but returned to the field Thursday. He seemed more concerned that his confidential medical information was leaked.

"Someone tweeted something they weren't supposed to tweet," Fitzpatrick said. "There are laws against it. It's not funny when it's something regarding my health."

ESPN's Heather Dinich contributed to this report.