Houston has hired two former Baylor assistants who worked under Art Briles to its offensive staff, coach Major Applewhite announced on Saturday.

Kendal Briles, the son of Art Briles, will join the Cougars as its offensive coordinator, and Randy Clements, the former offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Baylor, will take over the same position at Houston.

Both were on the Baylor staff when Art Briles was fired in 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal. Both coached during the 2016 season at Baylor. Kendal Briles then spent the 2017 season at Florida Atlantic, where he was the offensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin.

In a statement released by the school, Applewhite said he vetted both assistants' backgrounds before making the hire.

"Throughout this process, we have researched their abilities and backgrounds with several references and have received glowing praise," Applewhite said.

Clements joins Briles, Phil Bennett and Jeff Lebby as the fourth full-time assistant coaches from the 2016 Baylor staff to join another FBS coaching staff following the scandal. Bennett was Arizona State's defensive coordinator last year and Lebby is Art Briles' son-in-law who was was hired by UCF last week.

Briles and Clements have both been at Houston before. Kendal played for his father with the Cougars from 2003-05 before joining the staff as a student assistant in 2006. He joined Baylor's staff in 2008 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015, when he became a Broyles Award finalist (which goes to the nation's top assistant) for directing an offense that scored a nation's-best 48.1 points per game. In 2017, at FAU, the Owls averaged 40.6 points per game, ranking them eighth nationally. Clements spent five seasons at Houston (2003-07) under Art Briles before joining him at Baylor in 2008.