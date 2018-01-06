Kelvin Joseph, the No. 35 ranked prospect in the class of 2018, is staying home for college.

The nation's No. 5 ranked cornerback committed to LSU over Alabama and Auburn on Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, ending months of speculation that the Pelican State defender would pick his home-state Tigers.

Joseph, who first decommitted from the Tigers on Oct. 2 before again announcing for LSU on Saturday, has official visits scheduled to Alabama and Auburn along with LSU later this month, but he is unlikely to take those visits to the SEC West competition after again giving a commitment to LSU.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound versatile defensive back could play cornerback or safety. He joins five-star recruit Terrace Marshall Jr. in picking LSU, giving coach Ed Orgeron and staff the state's top two prospects. LSU also has commitments from five of of the state's top 10 recruits, with No. 8 in the state JaMarr Chase considered a lean to the Tigers as well.

Prior to Joseph's pledge, LSU had the No. 11 ranked class; a sixth straight top 10 ESPN class is certainly possible now. The Tigers now have nine ESPN 300 recruits and 13 four-star prospects in the class, including the signatures of instant impact ESPN JC 50 prospects Travez Moore, offensive tackle Badara Traore and offensive guard Damien Lewis. Traore and Lewis are joined in an uber talented class of offensive linemen by No. 1 center Cole Smith, ESPN 300 guard Chasen Hines and four-star tackles Dare Rosenthal and Cameron Wire.

LSU remains in the mix for Chase, five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, ESPN 300 defensive back Mario Goodrich, and ESPN 300 quarterback and one-time Missouri verbal James Foster, among others.