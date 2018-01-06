USC added a dynamic receiver to its 2018 class when ESPN 300 receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown committed to the Trojans on Saturday. St. Brown, the No. 48-ranked prospect overall, chose USC over Notre Dame and Stanford to give each team a St. Brown brother.

The Anaheim, California recruit has an older brother, Osiris, who signed with Stanford in the previous class and another brother, Equanimeous, who played for Notre Dame. The youngest of the three boys decided against choosing the schools his brothers chose and is now going to create his own path in Los Angeles.

The Trojans have started to pick up some steam with the 2018 class, adding ESPN 300 running back Markese Stepp, ESPN 300 linebacker Talanoa Hufanga and ESPN 300 athlete Chase Williams as well as reclassified quarterback J.T. Daniels, a teammate of St. Brown since December. The staff now adds St. Brown to the class in what is building up to be an excellent haul for coach Clay Helton.

This will add to a roster that really isn't losing much in terms of starters and depth. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold declared for the NFL draft as did running back Ronald Jones II, and receiver Deontay Burnett could add to that list. Barring any other early entries, the Trojans could be poised to make a run at a successful season in 2018.

With Darnold entering the draft, the quarterback position is now one of the few uncertain positions with redshirt freshman Matt Fink and true freshman Jack Sears returning along with Daniels, who reclassified from the 2019 class to enter the 2018 class.

The St. Brown commitment will add another playmaker for whichever quarterback wins the starting job, and it also gives USC nine ESPN 300 commitments and 14 overall in this 2018 class.