How to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN

The perennial powerhouse Crimson Tide will duel with the up-and-coming Bulldogs as Atlanta becomes the center of the college football universe. (0:37)

ESPN's presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T will include its acclaimed MegaCast production.

In addition to the traditional telecast on ESPN featuring Alabama vs. Georgia on Monday (8 p.m. ET), fans can choose among alternate productions across 10 ESPN platforms: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic, ESPN Goal Line, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes and multiple options on ESPN3. ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes Radio will broadcast the game, and all viewing options are available on the ESPN App.

Here's what you need to know about the many ways in which you can watch Alabama vs. Georgia:

Where can I watch and listen to the CFP National Championship?

Alabama vs. Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is airing on ESPN starting at 5 p.m. ET on Monday. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will call the game. Watch

ESPN's traditional telecast will be accompanied by a number of alternate presentations for the game. Each presentation is available on the ESPN App.

Homers Telecast (ESPN2 and ESPN App): Joe Tessitore will team with guest analyst and former Crimson Tide safety Landon Collins, providing fans a viewpoint from the Alabama fan's perspective, while Adam Amin teams with former Dawgs quarterback Aaron Murray to provide the Georgia perspective. Watch

ESPN Voices (ESPNU and ESPN App): ESPN Voices will offer five different individual ESPN-themed shows/productions operating on their own. Each of the five productions will feature their own cast of ESPN personalities -- and in some cases, guests -- watching and reacting to the game in real time. Watch

ESPNU will feature all five shows, plus the game, in a six-quadrant viewing experience. Fans of a particular broadcast can view it exclusively on ESPN3.

The five shows participating in ESPN Voices are:

• The Dan Le Batard Show: Dan Le Batard and Stugotz will be joined by the normal cast of their radio program, broadcasting live from their radio studio inside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami. Watch

• SportsCenter: Scott Van Pelt will be joined by SportsCenter anchors John Anderson, Matt Barrie, John Buccigross and Elle Duncan. Watch

• NFL Live: Wendi Nix will host and be joined by former LSU safety Ryan Clark, Boston College quarterback Tim Hasselbeck and Pitt safety Louis Riddick. Watch

• ESPN at LA Live: Rachel Nichols, along with Amin Elhassan, LZ Granderson and Anita Marks. Watch

• The Cool Room-NYC: Bomani Jones, Katie Nolan, Tony Reali and 98.7 ESPN New York's Peter Rosenberg from "The Michael Kay Show" will watch the game from the ABC Times Square studios in New York. Watch

Command Center Telecast (ESPN Goal Line and ESPN App): A split-screen with simultaneous multiple camera views, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Enhanced statistics and real-time drive charts supplement the game action. Watch

Coaches Film Room (ESPNEWS and ESPN App): Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, Duke coach David Cutcliffe, Colorado State coach Mike Bobo, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin are among the coaches participating. The presentation features coaches providing in-depth analysis from a film room equipped with multiple camera angles, clicker technology and telestration. It will be presented with limited commercial breaks. Watch

Finebaum Film Room (SEC Network and ESPN App): Paul Finebaum will be joined by SEC Network analysts Gene Chizik and Greg McElroy, as well as others. In Finebaum tradition, the group will take phone calls from fans while watching the game and providing instant analysis and reaction. Watch

Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic and ESPN3): Fans will watch ESPN traditional game telecast, sans the commentators, and hear the complete pregame on-field festivities, including band performances, the public address announcer and referee calls. The presentation's audio will be amplified with dozens of microphones positioned throughout the stadium. Both school's halftime band performances will also be featured. Watch

Hometown Audio (ESPN3 and ESPN App): In cooperation with IMG Sports and Learfield Sports, the ESPN telecast will be available with the Alabama and Georgia home radio broadcasts along with a customized viewing experience that includes full-time isolated shots of head coaches and star players. Alabama's radio team is Eli Gold, Phil Savage and Chris Stewart; the Georgia radio team is Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle. Alabama and Georgia

DataCenter (ESPN3 and ESPN App): ESPN's main TV production is supplemented by statistics, social media reaction and additional relevant information for an enhanced real-time experience on one screen. Watch

SkyCam (ESPN3 and ESPN App): A permanent view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. Watch

High SkyCam (ESPN3 and ESPN App): Similar to the SkyCam, but several feet above, offering an alternate view of the angle. Watch

All-22 (ESPN3 and ESPN App): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study it. This vantage point comes from high atop the stadium, in the end zone, providing a consistent view of all 22 players on the field at the same time. Watch

ESPN Deportes and ESPN App: Lalo Varela and Pablo Viruega call the game for ESPN Deportes and Kenneth Garay and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen for ESPN Deportes Radio. Watch

ESPN Radio and ESPN App: ESPN Radio has Sean McDonough calling play-by-play, Todd Blackledge as the game analyst, Holly Rowe on the Alabama sideline and Ian Fitzsimmons on the Georgia sideline. Rules expert Bill LeMonnier will also be available for the broadcast, which is available throughout the country to more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXMRadio, the ESPN App, Apple Music, TuneIn and Slacker Radio.