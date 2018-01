When Alabama meets Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Nick Saban will face his former assistant Kirby Smart. Both coaches share similar keys to success on the field. (0:58)

Alabama or Georgia? Bulldogs or Crimson Tide? As we count down until the all-SEC College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN App), everyone wants to know who will win. Can the Bulldogs' dominant running game keep it going against the Tide's equally dominant run defense? Will QB Jalen Hurts have enough to put up points against linebacker Roquan Smith?

Here's how our 41 experts see it playing out.

The tally: Alabama 34, Georgia 7.