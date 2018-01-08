Former Baylor coach Art Briles was scheduled to speak at the 2018 American Football Coaches Association convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, but his session was canceled "due to concerns," according to a statement on Monday from AFCA executive director Todd Berry.

"I am saddened that our coaches have lost an opportunity," Berry said in a prepared statement.

When asked what concerns beyond backlash from social media prompted the cancellation, an AFCA spokesman said: "Social media criticism was the biggest concern."

In response to the decision, Briles sent a text to ESPN saying, "My intention to speak at AFCA was to educate and inform coaches of making sure Title IX policies-procedures and reporting policies are in place. I want to give back to the profession that has given so much to so many!"

Briles has been out of coaching since May 2016, when Baylor officials suspended him with intent to terminate for his role in the school's sexual assault scandal. He later reached an undisclosed financial settlement with Baylor, where he coached from 2008 to 2015, posting a 65-37 record and winning a share of back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014.

The convention began Sunday and is schedule to run through Wednesday. Briles was slated to speak on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.