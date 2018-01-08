Scoop Jackson looks ahead to the showdown between Georgia and Alabama and what a national championship would mean for each team's legacy. (1:23)

Bama, Bulldogs looking for a place in CFB history (1:23)

ATLANTA -- Georgia won't be at full strength at tight end in its national championship game against Alabama.

Sophomore tight end Charlie Woerner, who set a career high with three catches in the Bulldogs' Rose Bowl playoff win over Oklahoma last week, was on crutches when the team entered Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Monday night's game.

Coach Kirby Smart said Sunday that Woerner's status was doubtful after the sophomore suffered a leg injury in last week's win, so the crutches were not a big surprise.

Woerner, listed with Isaac Nauta behind starting tight end Jeb Blazevich, had nine catches for 100 yards this season.

Woerner is the nephew of former Georgia defensive back and return specialist Scott Woerner, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Scott Woerner was a standout on Georgia's 1980 national championship team.