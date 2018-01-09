        <
          Alabama benches QB Jalen Hurts for true freshman Tua Tagovailoa

          Tagovailoa replaces Hurts to start 2nd half, goes 3-and-out (0:48)

          Alabama freshman QB Tua Tagovailoa starts the second half for the Crimson Tide and is sacked by Butkus Award winner Roquan Smith on third down. (0:48)

          11:39 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          ATLANTA -- Down double-digits in the national championship game, Alabama made a change at quarterback coming out of halftime, benching two-year starter Jalen Hurts in favor of true freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

          Alabama trailed Georgia 13-0 at the time of the change. Hurts, a sophomore, had completed just 3 of 8 passes for 21 yards.

          Tagovailoa was the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017, according to ESPN recruiting experts. The left-hander from Honolulu, Hawaii, appeared in eight games as a backup, completing 35 of 53 passes for 470 yards with eight touchdowns and only one interception.

          On his second drive of the game, the freshman led the Crimson Tide on a seven-play, 56-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III that helped pull Alabama to within six points.

          Hurts started all 14 games this season, amassing 2,868 total yards and 25 touchdowns.

