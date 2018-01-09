Former Michigan State All-American star Andre Rison says his son, a freshman receiver for the Spartans, is planning to change schools this offseason.

Hunter Rison, a former four-star recruit, is unhappy with the playing time he received in his first fall on campus and his current spot on the roster. The younger Rison hasn't publicly declared his intention to leave his father's alma mater, but Andre Rison told a Lansing-area radio show on Monday that East Lansing isn't a good fit for his son.

"He appreciates everything, the opportunity to come to school and go to a great university in Michigan State, but he wants to play more," Rison said on "The Drive with Jack" on 92.1 FM. "He feels as if he's just as good as the guys that's playing in front of him."

Rison played in all but one of Michigan State's games in 2017. He caught 19 passes for 224 yards, which made him the team's fourth-leading receiver. Rison fell behind junior Felton Davis, redshirt sophomore Darrell Stewart and fellow true freshman Cody White on the wide receiver depth chart. White set a Michigan State freshman record with 490 receiving yards in his rookie season.

"Some games, he wouldn't even get in in the second half. Some games he wouldn't play at all," the older Rison said. "He's too talented to just waste a freshman year and just go by. He could have redshirted. He could have did a lot of different things, for that matter."

Rison would have to sit out a season if he decides to transfer to another FBS program. He can play three more seasons in the next four years.