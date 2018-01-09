        <
          Alabama's Kyriq McDonald alert after collapsing on sideline

          12:02 AM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          ATLANTA -- Alabama reserve defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the Crimson Tide sideline during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta on Monday night.

          A stretcher was brought over to take him to the locker room to be evaluated. ESPN sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi reported that McDonald regained consciousness and was alert and awake.

          McDonald, a freshman from Madison, Alabama, has not seen action this season.

          An Alabama spokesman described it as a "non-athletic medical issue."

