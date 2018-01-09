ATLANTA -- Alabama senior offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman already has a national championship ring from 2015 and earned himself another one after helping the Crimson Tide win in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday.

But after Alabama's 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia, Bozeman had a ring of his own that he wanted to give someone else: his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter.

Editor's Picks Title win puts exclamation point on Bama's decade of dominance Alabama's overtime victory against Georgia gave coach Nick Saban his sixth national title and again showed just how dominant he and the Crimson Tide have been over the past 10 years.

In the midst of the chaotic postgame celebration unfolding on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Bozeman got down on one knee and proposed to Hegstetter. She said yes, adding a touch of romance to a night that was all thriller from start to finish.

"I had something planned that I wanted to say," Bozeman said. "But it completely left my mind."

Bozeman was mobbed by his teammates when he entered the Alabama locker room. Offensive lineman Dallas Warmack and defensive back Levi Wallace hugged Bozeman first before other teammates surrounded him and started yelling "Boze!" Quarterback Jalen Hurts smiled at the scene, shook his head and said, "This is crazy."

Bozeman said he planned to propose once he found out Alabama clinched the fourth and final spot in the CFP last month. Had the Tide lost along the way, he said, "we would have had to regroup."

Bozeman, a second-team All-American at center, said he and Hegstetter haven't settled on a date or location for the wedding yet but are tentatively looking toward April 2019.

Hegstetter is an accomplished athlete in her own right, a three-year starter for the Alabama women's basketball team. She finished No. 7 in Tide history in career starts, with 98 over four years. She also led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game in her final season, 2015-16.