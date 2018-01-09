LINCOLN, Neb. -- UCF backup quarterback Noah Vedral is following coach Scott Frost to Nebraska, he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Vedral, a sophomore who grew up in Wahoo, Nebraska, appeared in eight games in relief of UCF starter McKenzie Milton and completed 22 of 29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown. He was a three-year starter at Bishop Neumann High in Wahoo and led his team to a state championship in 2016.

Transfer rules require him to sit out next season.

Nebraska has three scholarship quarterbacks for 2018 in sophomore Patrick O'Brien, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and incoming freshman Adrian Martinez.