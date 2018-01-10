Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is expected to transfer to Washington, according to the Seattle Times, which cited multiple sources.

Eason told a Seattle Times reporter that he had not yet made a decision: "Right now, I'm just spending time with this team ... and we'll go from there." He denied talking with Huskies coaches about a transfer, calling it "illegal."

Eason is from Washington and starred at Lake Stevens High School, where he was a five-star recruit and the 2015 Gatorade national player of the year.

Eason, who started for the Bulldogs last season and was the team's starter in Week 1, suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the team's season opener against Appalachian State. True freshman quarterback Jake Fromm stepped in and remained the team's starter through Georgia's loss to Alabama in the national championship.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Eason -- who is not eligible for a medical-redshirt season -- must sit out 2018 before he can play. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Eason played in six games this season, going 4-of-7 for 28 yards. In 2016, Eason finished 204-of-370 for 2,430 yards and 16 passing touchdowns.