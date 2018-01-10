Michigan will see its top running back return for the 2018 season, as Karan Higdon told the Detroit Free Press that he will wait to enter the NFL draft and play his senior season.

Higdon led the Wolverines last season with 994 yards on 164 carries. He also scored a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns.

"After speaking with my family I have decided that I'm going to return for my senior year," Higdon told the Free Press on Wednesday via text message.

Higdon's best performance in 2017 came against Minnesota, when he rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns.