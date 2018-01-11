        <
        >

          Alabama assistant coach had playbook stolen before national championship game

          5:31 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Atlanta police say a playbook belonging to Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was stolen just two days before the Crimson Tide played Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

          The story was first reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

          According to an incident report obtained by ESPN, the theft occurred at the Marriott Marquis.

          Dunbar told police he left his backpack containing the playbook in a meeting room at 12:45 p.m. ET, and when he returned both the backpack and two of his cellphones were gone. An unidentified suspect wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap was caught on video taking the bag.

          Dunbar reported that his game day notebook, wallet, iPad, passport, sunglasses, reading glasses and $1,320 were inside the bag.

          Security was able to find some of Dunbar's items, police said, in a restroom on the third floor of the hotel.

          Alabama had no comment on the incident.

          The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime Monday night to win its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.