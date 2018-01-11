Atlanta police say a playbook belonging to Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was stolen just two days before the Crimson Tide played Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

The story was first reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

According to an incident report obtained by ESPN, the theft occurred at the Marriott Marquis.

Editor's Picks Fitzpatrick, Harrison join Bama exodus to NFL Alabama defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison will forgo their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

Dunbar told police he left his backpack containing the playbook in a meeting room at 12:45 p.m. ET, and when he returned both the backpack and two of his cellphones were gone. An unidentified suspect wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap was caught on video taking the bag.

Dunbar reported that his game day notebook, wallet, iPad, passport, sunglasses, reading glasses and $1,320 were inside the bag.

Security was able to find some of Dunbar's items, police said, in a restroom on the third floor of the hotel.

Alabama had no comment on the incident.

The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime Monday night to win its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban.