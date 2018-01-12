Oklahoma is adding a Stoops back to the football program. No, not that Stoops. Drake Stoops, the son of former head coach, Bob. The Sooners accepted a commitment from the 2018 prospect as a preferred-walk-on, which guarantees a spot on the roster but not a scholarship.

The Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/21dN8cYHQr — Drake Stoops (@Drake_stoops) January 12, 2018

Stoops was a standout receiver at Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, where he hauled in over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver held scholarship offers from Ohio, Arkansas State, Memphis, Western Kentucky and a few other programs, but chose to take the walk-on route for his father's old team.

His uncle, Mike, is still on staff as the defensive coordinator.

Oklahoma has the No. 8 ranked recruiting class overall in 2018 with 23 total commitments and nine ESPN 300 prospects.