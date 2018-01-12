        <
        >

          Drake Stoops, son of Bob Stoops, commits to Oklahoma

          8:57 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Big Ten recruiting reporter
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma is adding a Stoops back to the football program. No, not that Stoops. Drake Stoops, the son of former head coach, Bob. The Sooners accepted a commitment from the 2018 prospect as a preferred-walk-on, which guarantees a spot on the roster but not a scholarship.

          Stoops was a standout receiver at Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, where he hauled in over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver held scholarship offers from Ohio, Arkansas State, Memphis, Western Kentucky and a few other programs, but chose to take the walk-on route for his father's old team.

          His uncle, Mike, is still on staff as the defensive coordinator.

          Oklahoma has the No. 8 ranked recruiting class overall in 2018 with 23 total commitments and nine ESPN 300 prospects.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.