          Washington RB Myles Gaskin to return for senior season

          Jan 15, 2018
          • Associated Press

          SEATTLE -- Washington star running back Myles Gaskin will return to school for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft.

          Gaskin announced his decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Sunday night, the day before the NFL deadline for eligible underclassmen to declare for the draft. Gaskin was projected to be a mid-to-late-round selection in what is expected to be a strong running back class.

          Gaskin has rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career. He finished the 2017 season with 1,380 yards and 24 total TDs. Gaskin has taken a big load in his time with the Huskies, rushing for at least 1,300 yards in three straight seasons.

          Gaskin's decision is a big boost for a Washington offense that'll return its top running back, quarterback Jake Browning and the majority of its offensive starters from a team that went 10-3 last season, losing to Penn State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

