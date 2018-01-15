Mekhi Brown, the Alabama player who went after an assistant coach on the sideline and had to be restrained by teammates during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, will transfer to Tennessee State, he said on Twitter.

The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville reported that Brown had actually applied and been admitted to the school more than a month before the national championship.

Brown, a linebacker, just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama. He will be eligible to play immediately since Tennessee State is an FCS school, although The Tennessean reported that Brown would have to meet certain stipulations at the university because of the incident in the national championship game before being allowed to join the football team. Brown would have two years of eligibility remaining,

Brown was incensed after being flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the 26-23 overtime win against Georgia, triggering his angry outburst on the sideline where he lunged at Alabama staff member Kerry Stevenson. Brown went back into the game and made a big tackle on a kickoff return.

"I really felt like a jerk," Brown told Yahoo! Sports. "That's not how I am. I wanted to win, that's what it was. I did something stupid. I could have cost us the game."