Quinten Dormady, who ended 2017 as Tennessee's backup quarterback and had his season cut short by shoulder surgery, announced on Twitter that he plans to transfer for his final season.

Dormady said he will complete his degree this spring, making him eligible immediately for the 2018 season as a graduate transfer. He began the 2017 season as the Vols' starter but was replaced after the first five games by Jarrett Guarantano.

A shoulder injury plagued Dormady throughout the first part of the season, and he played through it before deciding to undergo surgery in late October. In six games last season, Dormady passed for 925 yards with six touchdown passes and six interceptions. He was a backup to Josh Dobbs during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Dormady's departure leaves Tennessee with just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2018 season. Guarantano returns as the starter along with sophomore Will McBride. Freshman J.T. Shrout will arrive this summer.