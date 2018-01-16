Fullback Winston Dimel announced Tuesday that he'll be leaving Kansas State as a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility, opening the door for Dimel to potentially play for his father for one final season.

Dimel announced his decision on Twitter.

Dana Dimel, K-State's offensive coordinator last season, was named head coach at UTEP last month.

Winston Dimel was first- or second-team All-Big 12 in all three seasons as a starter for the Wildcats. He had five touchdowns for K-State in 2017.

Dimel told the Wichita Eagle that in addition to UTEP, he's considering Missouri, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.