        <
        >

          Jacksonville State signs ex-Auburn tight end Landon Rice

          4:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- Former Auburn tight end Landon Rice has signed with Jacksonville State.

          Auburn dismissed Rice from the team as a freshman after a woman said he raped her. In April 2017, a Lee County grand jury declined to indict Rice on the charge.

          Defense attorneys said the grand jury decided there wasn't sufficient evidence.

          Rice, a former four-star recruit, never played in a game for the Tigers.

          Jacksonville State said in a statement Tuesday the university "conducted a very thorough investigation" before admitting Rice, speaking with Auburn officials and the player.

          Sanctions against Rice stemming from Auburn's Title IX investigation expired on Sept. 26, 2017. Jacksonville State released a memo from Auburn Title IX Coordinator Kelley Taylor saying the matter was closed for the university.

          The AP does not generally name alleged victims in sexual assault cases.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.