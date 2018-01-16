Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione will be one of the six new College Football Playoff selection committee members, according to multiple sources.

Castiglione, who has led the Sooners' athletic department since 1998, has served on the NCAA baseball committee. He was also on the men's basketball committee for five years and chair in his final season (2015-16). He is a 1979 graduate of Maryland.

The committee is comprised of 13 members. The new selection committee members are expected to be announced by February.

The terms of the following committee members expire this month: Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, former USA Today reporter Steve Wieberg, former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long, former coach Tyrone Willingham, and former NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt.

A new selection committee chair will also be named, as Hocutt is rotating off the committee. Typically, the outgoing committee members have been replaced by people who hold similar positions and are from the same region, so Castiglione will be the Big 12's nomination this year.

There are five classifications of members: people with experience as (1) coaches, (2) student-athletes, (3) administrators, (4) journalists and also (5) sitting directors of athletics. Members of the media must be retired.

Each committee member serves one three-year term.