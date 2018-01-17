Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly dismissed four players from the team Tuesday, including the third-leading rusher and third-leading receiver from this past season.

A Notre Dame official confirmed to ESPN that Kelly dismissed wide receiver Kevin Stepherson, running backs Deon McIntosh and CJ Holmes, and defensive tackle Brandon Tiassum from the team.

Holmes, McIntosh and Stepherson were suspended from playing in the Fighting Irish's 21-17 win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl Presented by Overton's.

The dismissals will hurt Notre Dame's depth this coming season, especially after star receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and tailback Josh Adams entered the NFL draft as underclassmen.

Stepherson, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Florida, was Notre Dame's third-leading receiver with 19 catches for 359 yards with five touchdowns in eight games in 2017. He had more than 100 receiving yards in each of the Irish's final two regular-season games.

Stepherson had a series of off-field troubles at Notre Dame. He was one of five players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges in August 2016, and then he and Holmes were arrested on misdemeanor shoplifting charges in December. Stepherson also served a four-game suspension at the start of this past season for an undisclosed team violation.

McIntosh, a sophomore from Pompano Beach, Florida, had 368 rushing yards with five touchdowns in five games this past season. He ran for a season-high 124 yards with two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 33-10 victory at North Carolina on Oct. 7. McIntosh was sent home from the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 30 for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Holmes, a freshman from Hamden, Connecticut, ran for 32 yards in eight games this past season. Tiassum, a junior from Indianapolis, had two tackles in 2017 and didn't figure to play much this coming season.