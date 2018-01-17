        <
          Walt Bell to leave Maryland for FSU offensive coordinator job

          11:41 PM ET
          Maryland offensive coordinator Walt Bell is expected to join Florida State's staff in the same role, a source told ESPN.

          Bell would serve as the Seminoles' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, though FSU head coach Willie Taggart will be the primary playcaller. Bell has been Maryland's offensive coordinator the past two seasons after holding the same role at Arkansas State in 2014 and 2015. He returns to the ACC after coaching tight ends at North Carolina in 2012 and 2013.

          Yahoo! Sports first reported the expected move.

          Bell's name surfaced in recent days concerning the Florida State opening. Alabama co-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley also was considered but likely will remain with the Tide as the possible successor to Brian Daboll, who on Tuesday joined the Buffalo Bills as offensive coordinator.

