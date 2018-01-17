        <
        >

          Police: Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

          1:00 AM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, 21, was found dead Tuesday in an apartment in Pullman, Washington, according to police.

          He suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a rifle and suicide note were found next to him, according to Pullman police.

          Officers responded to his apartment to conduct a welfare check after Hilinski "did not show up for practice earlier in the day," police said.

          "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing," Washington State coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

          Hilinski, a Claremont, California, native, just finished his redshirt sophomore season for the Cougars. He started the team's bowl game against Michigan State and was expected to take over the starting role next season. He enrolled at Washington State in January 2015 after attending Upland High School in Southern California.

          "The tragic news today surrounding Tyler Hilinski is devastating to all. Tyler was a tremendous individual, great friend and teammate, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,'' interim athletic director John Johnson said. "Earlier tonight, the football team was brought together and informed of the tragedy. There, they were met by campus and department counseling and psychological services, including athletics' on-staff clinical psychologist and a licensed mental health counselor, along with WSU Athletics medical team. The university will continue to coordinate and provide ongoing counseling care for all student-athletes as long as needed.''

          Washington State president Kirk Schulz had earlier tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.''

          Hilinski appeared in eight games during his sophomore season, throwing for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns. His most memorable outing came in the second week of the season when he led Washington State from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Boise State 47-44 in triple overtime. Hilinski threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns coming off the bench, and was carried off the field after the victory.

          Defensive back Skyler Thomas and fellow quarterback John Bledsoe were among several Washington State players who took to social media in reaction to Hilinski's death.

          Former Washington State linebackers coach Roy Manning, who recently left for a position at UCLA, tweeted:

          Hilinski's younger brother, Ryan, is a highly regarded quarterback prospect in the Class of 2019.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.