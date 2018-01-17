Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury will be one of the six new College Football Playoff selection committee members, multiple sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione also would be added to the committee.

Editor's Picks Sorry, Alabama, but Clemson is the new No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Sure, Alabama just won the national title, but with Clemson unexpectedly returning several potential first-round picks to its dominant defensive line, the Tigers overtake the Tide for the top spot in our rankings.

The 13-member committee, which is tasked with choosing the four best teams in the country, has to replace six people whose terms expire in February: Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, former USA Today reporter Steve Wieberg, former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long, former coach Tyrone Willingham and former NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt.

A new selection committee chair will also be named, as Hocutt is rotating off the committee. Typically, the outgoing committee members have been replaced by people who hold similar positions and are from the same region. Castiglione will be the Big 12 nomination this year, replacing Hocutt, and Stansbury is the ACC's nomination, replacing Radakovich.

Stansbury, a 1984 graduate of Georgia Tech who grew up in Canada, played for the Yellow Jackets from 1980 to 1984 as a middle linebacker and on special teams for coach Bill Curry. He was selected in the third round of the CFL draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1984.

The new selection committee members are expected to be announced by February.

There are five classifications of members: people with experience as coaches, student-athletes, administrators, journalists and sitting directors of athletics. Members of the media must be retired.

Each committee member serves one three-year term.