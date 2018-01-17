Florida Atlantic has hired 24-year old Charlie Weis Jr. to be its new offensive coordinator, FAU football coach Lane Kiffin confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Weis becomes the youngest offensive coordinator in college football. He is the son of former Notre Dame coach and longtime NFL assistant Charlie Weis.

Kiffin told ESPN he hired Weis Jr. on Monday, after the Atlanta Falcons' playoff loss. Weis Jr. was an offensive assistant for the Falcons. He previously worked with Kiffin as an offensive analyst at Alabama and then briefly as FAU tight ends coach before landing the position with the Falcons.

"He's way ahead of his time in how he sees the game, his football IQ and just his overall intelligence," Kiffin told ESPN. "He's been around the game with his dad being a coach, a lot like I was when I was growing up, and has a bright future."

Weis Jr. attended Florida when his father was the Gators' offensive coordinator and then followed his dad to Kansas, where he graduated with a psychology degree in 2015. He was on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama as an offensive analyst in 2015 and 2016 and worked with both Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian during the 2016 season.

The FAU coordinator position became available when Kendal Briles took the same job at the University of Houston.