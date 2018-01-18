AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas quarterback Shane Buechele will undergo surgery for a torn muscle in his hip and abdomen area but should return in time for spring practice in March.

Buechele was the full-time starter as a freshman in 2016, then he split starts with freshman Sam Ehlinger in 2017. Buechele started the Longhorns' win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

Buechele played only the first half of the Texas Bowl. Texas officials said he tore a hip abductor in the game, but the injury wasn't announced until Wednesday night. Surgery was scheduled for Thursday.

Buechele passed for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games in 2017.