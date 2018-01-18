Two Illinois quarterbacks announced Wednesday they are leaving the team.

Jeff George Jr. tweeted that he will become a graduate transfer after spending four years with the Illini. Chayce Crouch announced later Wednesday that he's retiring from football. Both players made five starts this past season before giving way to freshman Cam Thomas, who is expected to start for the Illini in 2018. Illinois signed quarterback M.J. Rivers in December.

"I know that I gave this program every piece of Chayce Crouch," Crouch wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I don't think there's anything left to give. I have decided to hang up the cleats and end my career."

George, the son of former Illinois and NFL quarterback Jeff George, wrote on Twitter that he had earned his degree in management and had discussed his situation with Illini coach Lovie Smith.

"The Illini have been and will continue to be my family," George wrote. "I look forward to a new chapter in my life and what the future has in store for me."