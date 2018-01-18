The 22-year-old grandson of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder was found dead on Wednesday in a home owned by his parents near the university campus in Manhattan, Kansas.

Matthew Snyder was the son of Wanda and Sean Snyder, the Wildcats' longtime special-teams coordinator.

Riley County Police Department public information officer Hali Rowland told ESPN that police officers and emergency personnel responded to a medical call at the home around 2:10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

"Officers are currently investigating an unintended death at that location," Rowland said. "There is no foul play suspected at this time."

Bill Snyder, who has a 210-110-1 record in 26 seasons at Kansas State, announced earlier this month that he will return to the sideline for the 2018 season. Snyder, who turned 78 in October, battled throat cancer last year.

Sean Snyder was an All-American punter at Kansas State in 1993 and has been an assistant on his father's coaching staffs since 1994.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time," Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family's privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy."