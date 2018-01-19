Alabama coach Nick Saban is staying inside the program for his new offensive coordinator and has decided to promote Mike Locksley to the position, sources told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Bama hires Banks as special-teams coordinator Alabama has hired Jeff Banks as its special-teams coordinator.

Locksley has spent the past two seasons on Alabama's staff and served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2017. He was an offensive analyst with the Crimson Tide in 2016.

The 48-year-old Locksley also had an opportunity to join the Florida State staff under Willie Taggart but elected to stay at Alabama. Sources said the plan is for him to also coach the Crimson Tide's quarterbacks.

New Mexico's coach from 2009 to 2011, Locksley served as the Maryland interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season. Prior to that, he was the Terrapins' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012 to 2015.

Locksley will replace Brian Daboll, who returned to the NFL as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator after one season in Tuscaloosa. Locksley becomes Alabama's fourth offensive coordinator in the past 14 months.

Alabama is hiring Penn State wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, according to sources. Gattis expected to fill Locksley's role in coaching the Tide receivers.