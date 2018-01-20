DENVER -- As online bids for Rashaan Salaam's Heisman Trophy near $300,000, the mother of the former Colorado running back is convinced the trophy was stolen.

But David Kohler of SCP Auctions told ESPN's Darren Rovell on Friday that there's no question in his mind that Salaam sold the trophy and that any suggestion that it is stolen is "completely false." The consignor who says he bought it from Salaam told Kohler he has a telephone message saved that has Salaam thanking him for making the deal.

Kohler said he has known that the consignor has had the trophy in his possession for years.

Khalada Salaam told CBS Sports in a story published Friday that the family found the door to his Boulder-area condominium was unlocked and "you could just walk right in" when they went to clean it following his death, which was ruled a suicide, in 2016.

SCP Auctions says Salaam sold his 1994 trophy in 2014 to a memorabilia dealer who resold it to Denver real estate investor Tyler Tysdal later that year.

Tysdal says he has a letter of authenticity signed by Salaam and an invoice for the trophy. Salaam sold his Heisman ring for about $8,000 in a separate transaction in 2011.

Bidding on the trophy is set to end Saturday.

