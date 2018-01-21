Miami cornerback Malek Young's football career is over, after the sophomore suffered a neck injury in the Hurricanes' loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

"After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff we have determined that my football career should come to an end," Young said in a statement released by the school. "I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me."

Young started the last three games of his true freshman season in 2016 and blossomed into one of the ACC's better defensive backs as a sophomore, recording 43 tackles and picking off two passes.

Young tweeted Saturday suggesting that the injury, which he suffered in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, would be career ending, and the school confirmed it Sunday, noting he will undergo surgery at the Miami Medical Center.

"While we're disappointed that Malek's football career is over, his health is our top priority," head coach Mark Richt said. "Malek is a terrific young man, one who I'm confident will go on to accomplish great things. He will remain on full scholarship and we will support him every step of the way."