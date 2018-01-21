        <
        >

          Stanford's Keller Chryst will transfer for final year of eligibility

          6:41 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst announced he will pursue a graduate transfer opportunity when he completes his degree in June.

          Chryst, who arrived at Stanford in the Class of 2014 as the No. 3-ranked pocket-style quarterback, lost his starting job midway through the 2017 season to redshirt sophomore K.J. Costello. He began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, but supplanted Burns as the starter after seven games.

          In three seasons for the Cardinal, Chryst threw for 1,926 yards with 19 touchdowns.

          Chryst's uncle, Paul, is the head coach at Wisconsin and his father, Geep, is the tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.