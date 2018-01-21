Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst announced he will pursue a graduate transfer opportunity when he completes his degree in June.

After four seasons at Stanford, I have decided to transfer for my 5th year of eligibility when I graduate in June. Thank you to Stanford University, the Stanford Football program, and especially my teammates for the experiences here. Looking forward to what the future holds! — Keller Chryst (@KellerChryst) January 21, 2018

Chryst, who arrived at Stanford in the Class of 2014 as the No. 3-ranked pocket-style quarterback, lost his starting job midway through the 2017 season to redshirt sophomore K.J. Costello. He began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, but supplanted Burns as the starter after seven games.

In three seasons for the Cardinal, Chryst threw for 1,926 yards with 19 touchdowns.

Chryst's uncle, Paul, is the head coach at Wisconsin and his father, Geep, is the tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos