Shane Beamer is leaving Georgia to become the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma, sources told ESPN.

Beamer was the special-teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the past two seasons. He was previously associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech, where he worked for his father, Hall of Famer Frank Beamer.

Georgia and Oklahoma met earlier this month in a 54-48 double-overtime classic won by the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals. In his new role at Oklahoma, Beamer will be involved with head coach Lincoln Riley in preparing the offensive game plan and will also coach tight ends and H-backs.

Beamer, 40, has also had coaching stints working under Hall of Famers Steve Spurrier at South Carolina and Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee and Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State.