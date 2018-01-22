USC long snapper Jake Olson widens his football skills when he shows off what he can do as a quarterback. (1:10)

USC long-snapper Jake Olson has officially submitted his name into the Trojans' 2018 quarterback competition.

It's notable, of course, because Olson, born with retinoblastoma (a retina cancer), has been legally blind since he was 12.

With third-year sophomore Sam Darnold making himself eligible for the next NFL draft, Olson uploaded to his Twitter account a video detailing his stats -- 6-foot-4, 225 pounds -- and, more impressively, showing off his ability to throw some tight spirals downfield.

Olson became one of the 2017 season's notable stories when he entered USC's season-opening 49-31 victory over Western Michigan as long-snapper and delivered a flawless extra point late in the fourth quarter, his first snap in a game.

Olson's snap was the culmination of years of dedication to a seemingly crazy dream. The 20-year-old junior has been around the USC football program since 2009 thanks to former coach Pete Carroll, who heard about Olson's cancer and his love for the Trojans.

Although he is completely blind, Olson played two years of high school football in his native Orange County. He has worked out with the Trojans since 2015, enrolling at the school with a scholarship for physically challenged athletes and gradually persuading his USC coaches and teammates that his dream is far more than a stunt.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.