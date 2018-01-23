Maryland has hired Matt Canada as its offensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.

Canada finalized the agreement Tuesday and was on Maryland's campus to meet with the team. He signed a three-year contract with the school.

LSU parted ways with Canada earlier this month after he spent just one season as the Tigers' offensive coordinator despite receiving a three-year contract that paid him $1.5 million per year. Canada and LSU reached a separation agreement that will pay him $1.7 million.

Canada replaces Walt Bell, who left earlier this month to become Florida State's offensive coordinator. Canada has led offenses at LSU, Pitt, NC State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northern Illinois and Butler.

"Matt has a unique ability to utilize any and all types of personnel and still produce extremely explosive offenses," Maryland head coach DJ Durkin said in a statement. "He's a very versatile coach that has experience developing impact players at every offensive position. Matt's had a great deal of success everywhere he's been, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him here at Maryland."

Durkin also announced that Terrapins associate head coach/wide receivers coach Chris Beatty has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator.