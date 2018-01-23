Four players suspended last season by the Florida Gators amid felony fraud charges will officially rejoin team activities Wednesday, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Running back Jordan Scarlett, receiver Rick Wells and linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller are enrolled in school and rejoining team workouts.

The four entered a pretrial intervention program in late October that could result in the dismissal of felony credit card fraud charges. The players needed to make restitution and comply with probation protocols over a 12-month period to get the charges dropped without any legal findings.

A source told ESPN that the four players will go through workouts, spring practice, summer workouts and fall camp, but there is no promise that they will play in the first game of next season.

A fifth player, defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, also remains enrolled in school but is recovering from a non-football injury.

Receiver Antonio Callaway, defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, defensive end Jordan Smith and offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort have moved on from Florida. Callaway entered the NFL draft; the others have expressed intentions to transfer.

ESPN's Edward Aschoff and The Associated Press contributed to this report.