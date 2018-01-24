Kansas State has promoted Andre Coleman to offensive coordinator and elevated two other assistants to co-coordinator roles.

Andre Coleman has been promoted to offensive coordinator at Kansas State AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

The team looked internally to replace Dana Dimel, its offensive coordinator since 2009, who left in December to become head coach at UTEP. Coleman, a former standout wide receiver for Kansas State who became a two-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, has coached the Wildcats' wide receivers since 2013 and became the team's passing-game coordinator in 2016.

Kansas State also promoted offensive line coach Charlie Dickey and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein to co-coordinator roles, with Dickey overseeing the run game and Klein the passing game.

"We are fortunate to have three coaches who have had so much experience in our offense -- a total of about 30 years -- both past and present," Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder said in a prepared statement. "We've been blessed to have so many loyal, caring and effective coaches over the years, and these three exemplify those values."

Dickey has coached Kansas State's offensive linemen since 2009. Klein, a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist as Kansas State's quarterback, returned to his alma mater last February.