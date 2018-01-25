HOUSTON -- Former Ole Miss safety Deontay Anderson has transferred to Houston, the school confirmed on Thursday.

Anderson, who was the No. 1 safety in the 2016 recruiting class, spent his first two years at Ole Miss. He was the No. 41 overall prospect in the 2016 ESPN 300 and was an Under Armour All-American. He's a product of Manvel (Texas) High, which is just south of Houston.

When he committed to Ole Miss, Anderson created an unforgettable commitment video in which he skydived before announcing he was signing with the Rebels.

Deontay Anderson, right, during workouts at the 2015 Under Armour All-America Game. Miller Safrit/ESPN

At Ole Miss, Anderson played in all 12 of the Rebels' games and started one as a true freshman in 2016. He voluntarily redshirted as a sophomore during the Rebels' bowl ban and plans to petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility in 2018. According to USA Today, Anderson's attorney contends that the player was misled by Ole Miss regarding the NCAA infractions case that led to sanctions against the school.

Anderson will have at least two years of eligibility but potentially could have three if a waiver is granted. His high school teammate, D'eriq King, is the Cougars' starting quarterback.

"It's outstanding," coach Major Applewhite said of landing Anderson." He's a winner at Manvel, he went to a program at Ole Miss that won and then when he decided that wasn't the program that he wanted to be a part of, he wanted to join another program that had a chance to win championships."